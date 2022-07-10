JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 12,421.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 5.7% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $415,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27.

