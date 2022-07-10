Kava.io Price Tops $5.62 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00090722 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00256619 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00045176 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

