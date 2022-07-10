Keel Point LLC Acquires 3,160 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.11. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

