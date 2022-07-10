Keel Point LLC Acquires 41,478 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,478 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Keel Point LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.23.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

