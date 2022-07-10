Keel Point LLC Acquires 6,260 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $93.01 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average is $102.80.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.