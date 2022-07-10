Keel Point LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,405 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keel Point LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 89,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI opened at $118.78 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $132.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

