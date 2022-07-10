Keel Point LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,086 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 414.5% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after buying an additional 99,500 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 721,920 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $112.50 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.227 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

