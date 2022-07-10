Keel Point LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC owned about 0.48% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,522,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Shares of JHSC opened at $29.89 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86.

