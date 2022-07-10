Keel Point LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.68.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

