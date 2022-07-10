Keel Point LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 284,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHD opened at $94.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

