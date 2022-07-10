Keel Point LLC Makes New $27.13 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 510,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,131,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

