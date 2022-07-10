Keel Point LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,684,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $275.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.79. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $247.38 and a 1-year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

