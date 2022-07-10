Key Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 6.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $230,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

SYK opened at $200.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.03. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $193.34 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

