Key Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Key Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,533 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Incyte by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Incyte by 8.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Incyte during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Incyte by 19.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Incyte during the first quarter valued at $1,430,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on INCY. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $80.48 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $74.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.