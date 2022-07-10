Key Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Key Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,533 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Incyte by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Incyte by 8.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Incyte during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Incyte by 19.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Incyte during the first quarter valued at $1,430,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on INCY. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.09.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Incyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
