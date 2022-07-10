Key Financial Inc Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,515,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX opened at $95.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.95.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

