KeyCorp Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $50.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Shopify from $650.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark upgraded Shopify to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Shopify to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.62.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 284.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25. Shopify has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $176.29.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Shopify by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

