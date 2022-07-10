Kineko 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,626.00 (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Kineko has a market cap of $237,559.17 and approximately $5,626.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kineko has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00132884 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015781 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

