King DAG (KDAG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $189,237.00

King DAG (KDAG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges. King DAG has a market cap of $9.40 million and $189,237.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

King DAG Coin Profile

KDAG is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

