Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.19

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and traded as low as $5.96. Kingfisher shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 241,600 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KGFHY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.15) to GBX 375 ($4.54) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.09) to GBX 245 ($2.97) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.09%.

Kingfisher Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

