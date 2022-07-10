Klaytn (KLAY) Market Cap Hits $690.35 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $690.35 million and $32.72 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,915,566,117 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars.

