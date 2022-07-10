Kommunitas (KOM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.28 Million

Kommunitas (KOM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Kommunitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kommunitas has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kommunitas has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00117616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015756 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Kommunitas Coin Profile

Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

Buying and Selling Kommunitas

