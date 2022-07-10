Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Latch’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Shares of LTCH stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. Latch has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $14.83.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 million. Latch had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 356.40%. Equities analysts predict that Latch will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Latch by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 42,254 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Latch by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 243,982 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Latch by 10,730.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,487,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

