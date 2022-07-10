Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Latch’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.
Shares of LTCH stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. Latch has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $14.83.
Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 million. Latch had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 356.40%. Equities analysts predict that Latch will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About Latch (Get Rating)
Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.
