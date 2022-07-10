Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0002

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $126,620.57 and approximately $9.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,945.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,177.47 or 0.05621522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00026923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00245860 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00596876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00072676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00514206 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

