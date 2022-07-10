Lewis Capital Management LLC Acquires 180 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for 1.1% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $92,408,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $57,783,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $42,005,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after purchasing an additional 397,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 559,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,223,000 after purchasing an additional 285,958 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.05.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $100.26 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $115.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.54 and a 200 day moving average of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

