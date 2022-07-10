Lewis Capital Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 2.9% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $47.70 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

