Lewis Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Lewis Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. CWM LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 32,638 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $2,314,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $2,197,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTTR stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.64. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.56. Otter Tail had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

