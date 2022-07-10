Lightning Bitcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $101,596.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $101,596.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00027079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00250424 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002274 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000982 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

