LikeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.19 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $2,231.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,124,094,818 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

