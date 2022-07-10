Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) PT Lowered to CHF 702 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 835 to CHF 702 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LZAGY. Citigroup raised shares of Lonza Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $771.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.0895 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

