Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,200 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Shares of LUV opened at $36.70 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

