Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 13,401 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Bank of America makes up about 1.2% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

