Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $468,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.0% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

