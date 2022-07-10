Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after buying an additional 524,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,971,000 after buying an additional 117,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,268,000 after buying an additional 41,781 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after purchasing an additional 152,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,756 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $243.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.47.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

