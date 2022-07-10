Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,672 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 776 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,435,725.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,812. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.75.

NASDAQ EA opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.77 and a 200 day moving average of $128.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.