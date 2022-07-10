Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 1,900 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Concentrix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Concentrix by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,531,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,619.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.44 per share, with a total value of $100,063.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,326.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,514 shares of company stock valued at $240,032 and sold 30,150 shares valued at $4,422,743. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

CNXC stock opened at $132.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.14. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

