Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 6,629 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 103.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 101,702 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $5,805,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $1,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $21.72 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Susquehanna raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.