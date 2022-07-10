Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $503,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.1% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.70.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,386 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $494.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.79.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

