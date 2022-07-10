Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.17.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $182.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.40 and a 200 day moving average of $209.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.