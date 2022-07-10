Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. CL King upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

NYSE RHI opened at $78.52 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average of $104.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

