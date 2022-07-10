Man Group (LON:EMG) Given New GBX 322 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.63) to GBX 322 ($3.90) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

EMG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.09) price target on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 292.67 ($3.54).

EMG opened at GBX 249.70 ($3.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 891.79. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 264.60 ($3.20). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 243.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 224.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

