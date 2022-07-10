Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.40) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.33) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.00) to GBX 155 ($1.88) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

