Marlin Market Capitalization Achieves $39.71 Million (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $39.71 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00132967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015673 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

