Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.06. 1,660,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,379. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

