Maxcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $89,425.81 (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 62.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $89,425.81 and $18.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,791.61 or 0.99991111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00042072 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00217076 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00257184 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00111207 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00058630 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004361 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.