McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 87,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 37,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

