McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on McEwen Mining from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1.62.

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $0.42 on Thursday. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 46.05%. The firm had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

