Medicalchain (MTN) Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Medicalchain (MTN) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. Medicalchain has a market capitalization of $601,875.86 and $24,712.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Medicalchain has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Medicalchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Medicalchain Coin Trading

