MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

MEET.ONE (MEETONE) traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and $1.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015476 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000324 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

