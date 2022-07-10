Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.50.

Several research analysts have commented on DDAIF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €88.00 ($91.67) to €89.00 ($92.71) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($93.75) to €80.00 ($83.33) in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($114.58) to €105.00 ($109.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($93.75) to €83.00 ($86.46) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $103.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

