Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.50.

MERC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Mercer International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $592.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.10 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mercer International will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at $408,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter valued at $155,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

